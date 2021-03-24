Fentanyl was seized by DEA agents in North Dakota last year for the first time since 2016.
That matches up with the trend, both statewide and locally, of large seizures of heroin and fentanyl. Here is a look at some of the numbers that illustrate the drug problem locally.
223% — Increase in amount of both heroin and fentanyl seized by DEA agents in North Dakota between 2019 and 2020
528 — Weight, in grams, of the amount of heroin seized by DEA agents in North Dakota in 2020, compared to 442 grams in 2019. The Northwest Narcotics Task Force seized 114.9 grams in 2019 and 515.35 grams in 2020.
900 — Weight, in grams, of fentanyl seized by DEA agents. By comparison, the NWNTF reported 291.5 dosing units or pills seized. “Found primarily in counterfeit pills, but on occasion in powder form, just two milligrams of fentanyl, or the equivalent of a few grains of salt, is considered a lethal dose,” according to the DEA news release announcing 2020’s seizures.
195 — Weight, in grams, of cocaine DEA agents seized in 2020, compared to 458 in 2019. By contrast, the Northwest Narcotics Task Force reported seizing 292.7 grams of cocaine in 2020, compared to 0.5 grams in 2019.
9 — Weight, in kilograms, of methamphetamine seized by the DEA in 2020. In 2019, the DEA seized 16 kilograms. The Northwest Narcotics Task Force seized 2.1 kilograms in 2020 and 2.9 kilograms in 2019.
11.5 — Weight, in kilograms, of marijuana seized by DEA agents in 2020, making it the drug with the most seized statewide. In 2019, the DEA seized 2 kilograms. The Northwest Narcotics Task Force seized 7.9 kilograms in 2020 and 45 kilograms in 2019.