A daycare provider is facing a felony charge after police say she shook an infant, causing serious injuries.
Torrie Lynn Vader, 43, was charged Thursday, Aug. 5, with a class A felony count of child abuse.
Police say she injured a 5-month-old girl she was caring for in mid July.
The child's mother told police she picked the baby up from Vader and noticed the infant's eyes were abnormal and her skin was gray, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Vader said the girl had fallen from a chair about six inches into the floor.
When the mother took the child to the emergency room, she was told the injuries didn't match Vader's story, charging documents said. Medical personnel told her the infant had hemorrhaging behind the eyes and other injuries that made them suspect shaken baby syndrome.
The girl had to be flown to another hospital for treatment. Medical personnel confirmed the girl sustained bilateral subdural hematomas and bilateral retinal hemorrhages, consistent with shaken baby syndrome.
Police said Vader changed her story several times under questioning, saying first the girl had fallen, next she had dropped the girl's car seat and last that she had been holding the baby when she'd fallen.
"Medical personnel have confirmed that (the girl's) injuries are not consistent with the account of events as stated by Torrie Vader and are, in fact, indicative of non-accidental child abuse," investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit.
The child has undergone several surgeries after the incident and sustained permanent injuries, court records state.
Vader is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the charge Sept. 1.