BISMARCK — North Dakota Farm Bureau President Daryl Lies has been reelected to another two-year term, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
Delegates to the organization’s recent 77th annual meeting in Fargo reelected the Douglas farmer to the top post, and reelected Dana Kaldor of Hillsboro as vice president. Lies was first elected in 2015; Kaldor in 2017.
Lies and his wife, Kim, raise hogs, sheep and goats, with an emphasis on show animals. Kaldor and his wife, Dawn, raise soybeans, corn and wheat on their farm.
Farm Bureau is one of the largest agricultural organizations in the state, with 27,000 members.