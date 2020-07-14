Two separate but related crashes Monday, July 13, in Watford City killed a 2-year-old boy and sent a 34-year-old woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The first incident happened around 8:07 p.m. when a 50-year-old man was backing his pickup truck into a driveway on Meadowlark Court in Watford City, according to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
As the driver was moving the truck, a 2-year-old boy walked in front of the truck and was hit by the bumper. Police said that blow knocked the toddler over and the truck then ran him over.
The child was dragged about 15 feet while the truck backed into the driveway. The driver stopped the truck as soon as he realized the boy had been hit, police said.
The child was taken to McKenzie County Healthcare Systems where he was pronounced dead.
The name of the child has not been released, pending notification of the family.
The second crash involved a McKenzie County Sheriff's Deputy who was responding to the call about the child who had been run over.
A 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by McKenzie County Sheriff Deputy Zackary Moran, was traveling north on 12th Street NE in Watford when he entered the intersection with Fourth Avenue NE with his lights and sirens on, police wrote in a crash report. Moran had a red light.
A 34-year-old woman driving a 2020 Kia Optima entered the intersection at that point, and Moran's SUV hit the Kia in the passenger side. That sent the Kia into a ditch where it rolled once before coming to rest upright.
The woman, from Fargo, has not been identified, pending notification of her family. She was taken to the hospital in McKenzie County, then flown to Trinity Hospital in Minot for treatment for life-threatening injuries.
The Highway Patrol is still investigating both crashes.