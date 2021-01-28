A woman who was seriously injured in a crash in August 2020 is claiming negligence from multiple people caused the driver of the semi-trailer that plowed into her vehicle in a construction zone.
Aprille Lovell-Stains and Kevin Stains have filed a lawsuit in Northwest District Court against Delmont Moss, the driver of the truck, as well as Bol M. Ring, the owner of Ayak Transport, which leased the truck Moss was driving.
In the suit, Lovell-Stain’s attorneys claim Moss didn’t properly inspect the semi and that the air brakes failed, causing the crash. In addition, they claimed, Ring is responsible for the incident because Moss wasn’t properly trained or supervised.
The suit is asking for damages to cover past and future medical expenses, as well as pain and suffering.
In a response, attorneys for Ring admitted that Ayak Transport leased the truck involved in the crash, but denied nearly all other claims. Moss was not working for Ring at the time of the crash, the suit argued.
“Ring denies Ayak Transport failed to properly train and supervise any employees,” lawyers wrote in the suit. “As Moss was never employed by Ayak Transport, Ring denies Ayak Transport failed to use reasonable care in hiring and/or retaining Defendant Moss.”
Lovell-Stain was stopped at the construction zone on the Long X Bridge on U.S. Highway 85 in August when the 2002 Peterbilt semi Moss was driving crashed into the rear of her GMC Acadia. That pushed the GMC into another commercial truck.
Lovell-Stain was flown to Trinity Hospital in Minot because of her injuries.
Moss had not filed a response in the case as of Thursday, Jan. 28.