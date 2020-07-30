Foul play is not suspected in the death of two people on a rural farmstead, the Williams County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday, July 30.
Deputies were called to a farmstead north of Tioga on Tuesday, July 28, after someone found two bodies on the property. The deceased were a 78-year-old man, Bruce Kjelvik, and a 79-year-old woman, Corrine Kjelvik.
Investigators didn't find anything suspicious at the scene of the deaths, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. No information their cause of death was available Thursday.