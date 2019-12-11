A married couple died when carbon monoxide levels rose to deadly levels in their camper, according to the Williams County Sheriff's Office.
Jesse Parker, 45, and Michelle Parker, 46, both of Las Vegas, were found unresponsive in a camper at the Big Country RV Park on 60th Street NW. The Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Williston Ambulance, and the Williston Rural Fire Department responded to the RV park around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Carbon monoxide levels were at 400 parts per million in the camper.
Carbon monoxide, a tasteless, odorless gas, is potentially lethal at levels of between 150 and 200 parts per million, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The male and female were pronounced deceased on scene. The deaths are not being
treated as suspicious and there will be no further investigation.