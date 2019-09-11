Williston police responded to a report of trespassing at 8:31 p.m. Monday night at a residence in the 800 block of Fourth Street West in Williston, and discovered an individual with several outstanding warrants, according to police reports.
Police were informed of the trespassing incident by someone who saw the couple entering the residence. The homeowner, meanwhile, verified that no one was allowed in the residence.
Upon arrival at the location, officers knocked on the door, announcing their presence. A woman eventually responded who police identified as Jasmyn Esperanza Belts.
Belts told police that her boyfriend, whom police later identified as John Michael Nolt, was in the basement of the residence. She also said that Nolt had one or more outstanding warrants, and so would not exit the residence.
After multiple unsuccessful attempts to communicate with Nolt, police tossed a pepper ball into the basement, forcing him to leave. Nolt was then taken into custody, along with the woman, who each face a charge of criminal trespass, a Class C felony.
The prior cases pending against Nolte listed in the Northwest District include misdemeanor charges of DUI, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as a felony charge of failure to register as a sexual offender.