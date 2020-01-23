A couple is facing felony drug charges after police say a traffic stop uncovered more than 90 grams of methamphetamine in their car.
John Stiles, 45, and Nani Stiles, 40, were charged Thursday, Jan. 23, with a class A felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, four class B felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a class C felony and class A misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and four class A misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance.
The pair were pulled over Monday when an officer spotted the car make a turn without properly signaling, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Police called in a K-9 unit and the dog alerted on the presence of drugs.
A search of the car turned up a dozen bags with various weights of meth totalling more than 90 grams, court documents indicate. Police also found a digital scale and nearly $6,000 in cash.
In addition to meth, police found multiple other drugs, court records state. They included 13 pills of clonazepam, 24 pills of oxycodone, 8 pills of adderall, 24 pills of hydrocodone, 2 pills of alprazolam, 2 pills of tramadol and 14 pills of ecstasy.
The pair are both scheduled to have preliminary hearings on the charges on Feb. 19.