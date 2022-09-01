Richard Wallace mugshot
North Dakota Corrections and Rehabilitation

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Editor's Note

Jamie Kelly, former editor of the Williston Herald, followed and reported on Wallace's case in depth for years. Using the archived articles Kelly authored, I've put together a summary of the past five years of Wallace's legal history.

A man who served ten years in prison after pleading guilty to beating and raping a woman at Spring Lake Park in August of 2008, and who has since served three additional sentences due to probation violations and charges while serving time, has a parole hearing scheduled in October. 

Richard Eugene Wallace, III, currently serving his sentence in the North Dakota State Penitentiary, will face the North Dakota Parole Board in October. The North Dakota Corrections and Rehabilitation states that the mission of the Parole Board is to conduct informed and fair hearings and to take appropriate action to ensure public and victim safety and to reduce the likelihood of future criminal behavior by providing opportunities for rehabilitation. 



Tags

Load comments