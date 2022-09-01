A man who served ten years in prison after pleading guilty to beating and raping a woman at Spring Lake Park in August of 2008, and who has since served three additional sentences due to probation violations and charges while serving time, has a parole hearing scheduled in October.
Richard Eugene Wallace, III, currently serving his sentence in the North Dakota State Penitentiary, will face the North Dakota Parole Board in October. The North Dakota Corrections and Rehabilitation states that the mission of the Parole Board is to conduct informed and fair hearings and to take appropriate action to ensure public and victim safety and to reduce the likelihood of future criminal behavior by providing opportunities for rehabilitation.
After his original sentence of twenty years in prison, with ten years suspended, for the rape charge, Wallace was sentenced to an additional 18 months in 2017 for violating his probation just days after his release due to not immediately reporting to his probation officer after his release from prison and staying at an unapproved address. During this case prosecution argued that this violation showed that Wallace was uninterested in being a law-abiding citizen and they asked Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad to sentence Wallace to life in prison. The defense said that the violations were minor.
"I believe he is very dangerous and is clearly not ready to be out in the world," the woman Wallace admitted to raping in 2008 said at the probation violation hearing.
While passing sentence, Rustad told Wallace that the seriousness of the rape charge and the fact that he had a history of violent offenses meant that he was looked at differently than others on probation. Rustad explained that because the new charges were minor and Wallace did end up going to the probation office eventually, he was reluctant to sentence Wallace to life in prison, handing down 18 months instead. Rustad warned Wallace that any addition violations would result in a long prison sentence, possibly even life.
In October of 2017, the State of North Dakota charged Wallace and a judge sentenced him to 360 days with 107 days credited for time served for four charges related to contact with a bodily fluid or excrement and criminal mischief.
In February of 2018, Wallace saw himself inside Rustad's courtroom again after Williams County jail officials say he caused approximately $18,000 in damages to a jail cell while being held for the 2017 probation revocation hearing. Video surveillance showed Wallace destroying the rubber flooring and passing of the cell, leading to an additional 42 month sentence to be served concurrently with the 18 months Wallace was serving from the probation violation. Wallace was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to the County for the damages.
In July of 2020, Wallace was convicted and sentenced to 180 days in prison with 18 months of probation after being accused of two new charges while in prison involving knowingly contacting a correctional officer with bodily fluids.
During the 2017 probation revocation hearing, Shannon - the woman Wallace admitted to attacking, beating, choking and raping - was able to face Wallace in court and share her story, something she was not able to do at the jury trial for the rape case due to Wallace accepting a plea deal last minute.
"I get to tell the world how dangerous Richard is," she began.
Shannon told the courts that she met Wallace through a roommate and would sometimes give him and his then wife rides to go shopping. In August of 2008, Shannon agreed to give Wallace a ride to Wheelock, when Wallace grabbed her hair and punched her, directing her to drive to Spring Lake Park.
"There was no time to panic," she said. "If I did, I probably would have wrecked."
After stopping the car, Shannon explained how Wallace hit, choked, and raped her. When he finished, she said that Wallace made her drive to a nearby gas station, warning her that he would pour gasoline on her and set her on fire if she got out the car or spoke to anyone. Shannon then drove Wallace back to her apartment and he eventually left.
Shannon said that after Wallace was gone, all she could think about was leaving and never coming back. She said that she loaded up her vehicle and went to the house where her ex-husband and four children lived to say goodbye, not listening to her ex-husband's attempts to convince her to stay there.
"I'm putting the kids in danger if I stay here," she recalled telling him.
Shannon confided in a few people about what Wallace had done to her, and one of them knew that Wallace was on probation. While Shannon was on her way to Rugby to stay with a friend, Wallace's probation officer called her and urged her to report the attack.
At first, Shannon said that she was too afraid to report Wallace, but on the drive to Rugby after the phone call, she continued to think about it. Being away from Williston made her feel safer, she explained, so she called the Rugby Police Department and told them about the attack.
A Rugby police officer met Shannon at the hospital, but the doctor on duty in the emergency room was reluctant to complete an exam due to it being around 24 hours since the attack. The doctor didn't think that any evidence could be recovered.
After spending approximately eight hours in the emergency room, and both the Rugby police officer and a detective from Bismarck insisting the doctor perform the exam, a rape kit was completed.
Shannon told the court that the difficulties didn't end after that. It took weeks for her to get her vehicle back as police had it to collect evidence. She said she spent hours in the bathtub but could never feel clean. Shannon suffered from frequent flashbacks of the assault, and the day after she reported Wallace, she said she thought a group of people were following her. Shannon was also diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.
The State of North Dakota paid for some of Shannon's medical expenses through its crime victims fund, but after reaching the maximum amount the state will cover, there were still debts owed. Her insurance company would not cover her counseling expenses.
"For me, it's a life sentence," Shannon said.
At the October 4 hearing, Shannon told Judge Rustad that she had to change her phone number and move several times because she'd been threatened and harassed. She told him that over the previous nine years she questioned herself on if she made the right decision when she reported the rape, explaining that she understood why many women don't.
Also at the October 4 hearing, Shannon was able to face Wallace from the witness stand.
"Richard," she said, "you told me you owned me. You changed my life forever, but you'll never own me. I am a survivor, not a victim."
The Williston Herald will continue to follow this case and will report on the results of the October Parole Hearing.