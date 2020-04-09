Construction work is currently taking place on ND 1804, 12 miles east of Williston, beginning at Williams County Road 42 and extends 1.25 miles east of Lunds Landing. The project will feature a complete reconstruction of the highway and includes adding passing and turning lanes.
This two-year project will be constructed in five segments varying in length from one to four miles. During portions of the project, traffic will be switched onto a temporary road alongside Highway 1804.
Traffic will be impacted beginning Monday, April 13. Motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route if possible.
During construction:
• Speeds reduced through the work zone
• A 10-foot width restriction will be in place
• Delays can be expected
Flaggers and a pilot car will be present at times
The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone. For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 from any type of phone or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.