Police statewide are set to be out on extra patrols statewide from Nov. 16 through 29 to enforce seat belt laws as part of the Click it of Ticket campaign.
According to the North Dakota Department of Transportation, people were not wearing a seat belt in nearly 64% of the motor vehicle deaths in 2020.
Here are three things to know about the campaign and about seat belts.
1. Seat belt use seems to be increasing
According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, 91% of people wore seat belts in 2019, an increase of 2% from 2015. In 2017, there were 15,000 lives saved by seat belts in crashes. There were 9,466 unbuckled people killed in crashes in 2019. a drop from 2018.
"An early study for 2020 suggests that during the COVID-19 public health emergency, driving patterns and behaviors changed significantly," according to the NHTSA. "Of those drivers who remained on the roads, there was more risky behavior, including people not wearing seat belts."
Regional seat belt laws
|State
|Primary Seat Belt law
|Seat Belt Usage
|Minnesota
|Yes, 2009
|92.4%
|Montana
|No
|86.6%
|North Dakota
|No
|82.5%
|South Dakota
|No
|78.9%
2. Seat belts prevent more than just death
One of the largest and best-documented benefits of wearing a seat belt is that it keeps the wearer inside the vehicle. Being thrown from a vehicle was fatal in 82% of crashes in 2018, NHTSA statistics say, and only 1% of people using seat belts were ejected from a vehicle. Beyond saving lives, seat belts reduce the risk of injury, as well. Moderate-to-critical injury to front-seat passengers in cars drops 50%, while for light trucks it drops by 65%.
3. Click-it-or-Ticket combines awareness and enforcement
The NHTSA's program coordinates state law enforcement efforts and a media blitz warning of enforcement and promoting seat belt use. The NTHSA describes it as "an $8 million public awareness advertising campaign on television, radio, web, and social media in both English and Spanish. The ads will run from Nov. 9-29, while the enforcement mobilization will be from Nov. 16-29."
The campaign is set to launch Monday with the Border to Border initiative, a one-day event promoting seat belt use.