The intersection of 18th Street East and University Avenue is closed as Williston continues replacing a decades-old water main.
The City of Williston announced that construction work will begin at the intersection of 18th Street and University Avenue as of Tuesday, July 21.
Wagner Construction will continue replacing the 18th Street water main going east, through the intersection of University Avenue and just west of 6th Avenue East. Work began on the 18th Street water main in May 2020.
The existing water main was installed in the 1960s and is 12 feet underground and 12 inches in diameter. The main will be replaced with modern PVC pipe at 16 inches in diameter.
“This new water main will help facilitate the more efficient movement of water from the east to west side of town,” Wayne Wiedrich, Public Works Operations Engineer, said in a release.
Detour routes will be marked and will include a detour off University Avenue, 11th Street East, East Dakota Parkway, and 22nd Street East.
Message boards at University and 11th Street and University and 22nd Street will be up prior to the weekend to remind individuals of the upcoming closure.
Both 18th Street and University Avenue will be open to local traffic, but the intersection will be closed.
The intersection is scheduled to reopen on Sunday, July 26.
In addition to ongoing water main work, Knife River, as part of its 18th Street mill and overlay project from Davidson Drive to University Avenue will install ADA compliant ramps to sidewalks.
For updates and more information, follow the City of Williston on Facebook or visit www.cityofwilliston.com, call 701-577-8100, or stop by 22 East Broadway in Williston.