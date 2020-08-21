The intersection of 26th Street and 16th Avenue West, will reopen Wednesday, Aug. 26 barring any extreme weather complications.
The road was initially supposed to reopen Aug. 15. Areas of subgrade, the ground beneath the roadway, were too soft and had to be repaired prior to continuing to the paving process, according to a news release from the city of Williston.
“It wasn’t our intention to have the area closed this long, but circumstances crop up that have to be addressed in order to proceed safely,” explained Wayne Wiedrich, Operations Engineer. “Our priority is to get that critical path back open and meet that Aug. 27 school deadline.”
Curb and gutter work in the intersection is complete and Knife River concrete crews are continuing to pour curb and gutter heading north. Knife River will begin paving Monday, Aug. 24 at the latest. Once open, the intersection will allow for east and west traffic only on 26th Street.
The 16th Avenue block between 25th and 26th Streets will remain closed until the existing storm sewer is upgraded.
In addition to the 26th Street and 16th Avenue intersection, ancillary work is proceeding on 18th Street. Gate valves and manholes are being adjusted and road striping, which will take place under traffic, is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31.
To view ongoing construction areas throughout the City of Williston, please visit the 2020 Construction Map at bit.ly/Construction2020