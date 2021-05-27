Williston Fire Department chief Jason Catrambone will leave his position next month after seven years in Williston.
Catrambone has accepted the position of fire chief wth Escambia County Fire Rescue in Florida. His last day in Williston will be June 11.
Catrambone has served in the fire service for 28 years and at the chief level since 2004.
“Chief Catrambone accomplished a lot since he moved here in 2014,” explained Tate Cymbaluk, Police, Fire, and Ambulance Commissioner. “The City Commission and Williston community asked much of him and his department, and he often went above and beyond in meeting those requests.”
Originally from North Brookfield, Massachusetts, Catrambone moved from Trinidad, Colorado and joined WFD in May 2014.
Over the course of seven years, Catrambone was instrumental in significant changes at WFD including:
- Restructuring an almost entirely volunteer department to full-time (from 14 full-time personnel and 30 volunteers to 78 full-time personnel and 30 volunteers).
- Modernizing equipment and training including the creation of an in-house fire academy and paramedic program.
- The building of three new fire stations – Stations 2, 3, and 4 – and remodeling Station 1.
- Assisting other communities through mutual aid deployments including participation in the North Dakota Firefighting Task Force which traveled to Oregon in the fall of 2020.
- Improving the City’s Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating from 5 to 2 by adhering to established standards and lowering response times. Quicker response times lead to a better department ISO rating which has a direct positive effect on the community when it comes to insurance breaks. ISO ratings range from 1-10, with 1 being the best.
“The City and community thank him for his service, and we wish him safe travels and success in his future endeavors,” Cymbaluk said.
A farewell barbecue will be held on Friday, May 28 at noon at Fire Station 1 located at 317 11th Street West.
In addition to departmental accomplishments, Catrambone received the Chief Fire Officer designation on April 6, 2021. He is one of only 1,546 such designees worldwide.
The program uses a comprehensive peer review model to evaluate candidates seeking the credential. The program is designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate their excellence in seven measured components including experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement, and technical competence.
Updates regarding the appointment of a new fire chief will be released in the coming weeks, according to a news release from the city.