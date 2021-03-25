Williston Fire Department is stepping up to lend a helping hand to some fellow firefighters in need of equipment.
On March 6, the Glenburn Rural Fire Department suffered a total loss of their primary fire station, with the volunteer department losing all of its equipment and fire apparatus overnight. A fire engine, tanker, three grass fire units, a command vehicle, and a light rescue truck were also destroyed.
Matt Clark, Division Chief of Operation for the Williston Fire Department, said that fire departments across North Dakota had been donating equipment to the Glenburn's department to help ensure that they can continue serving the Glenburn community.
Clark spoke to Williston City Commission on March 23, seeking approval to donate equipment from Williston. Glenburn's primary need is self-contained breathing apparatus used for interior firefighting operations.
"The Williston Fire Department is currently in the process over the next few years of phasing out our current models of SCBAs within the department inventory," Clark explained. "The phased project is set to work through the different trade models, as we trade them in we'll buy new models."
Clark requested to purchase an additional four SCBA units on top of Williston's four units, which would be donated to Glenburn's department.
Clark said the new models provide enhanced rescue capabilities and upgraded firefighter safety modifications. The approximate cost per SCBA, including cylinder and mask, is around $8,000.
"I think it's a great thing we're able to do," Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk told Clark. "You're a tight-knit organization, and it's nice to see the camaraderie between other communities and their departments. I fully support what you're looking to do, because I'd like to believe they'd do the same for us."
Located north of Minot, Glenburn is served by an all-volunteer fire department. Individuals interested in supporting the department can donate via GoFundMe at http://bit.ly/GlenburnFire.