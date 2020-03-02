The Williston City Commission approved the emergency purchase of fire fighting equipment at a special meeting on Monday afternoon.
The commission met on March 2 to vote on the matter, which was presented by Williston Fire Chief Jason Catrambone. Catrambone asked permission to purchase a 100 foot aerial fire apparatus, which would replace one that was recently damaged when responding to a call. The 100 foot ladder was damaged, as well as many other components on the rig, limiting the department’s effectiveness to fight larger scale fires.
Catrambone said that repair of the current apparatus could take up to six months, and purchasing a new rig from scratch would take nearly a year, leaving Williston without this critical piece of equipment.
Those reasons, Catrambone said, are why he sought permission for the emergency purchase.
“The effect of not having this type of apparatus is that there’s a lot of things that we wouldn’t be able to perform efficiently and effectively when it comes to three-story buildings and larger,” Catrambone told the Williston Herald. “It’s a critical piece for what the city is in regards to the size of the buildings, and it’s a critical piece with the amount of fires over the past few years that we’ve had that are large in size.We don’t want events like that, but when they happen being prepared is important.”
The proposal was for the purchase of a new demo unit from Heiman Fire Equipment, who has been the fire department’s dealer for all recent fire apparatus purchases.
The Rosenbauer 100-foot aerial fire apparatus is pre-built, and would require little modification to be put into use for the department.
Catrambone said that approval of the purchase would all the department to make all necessary modifications and have the apparatus fully operational by the first week of April.
The cost of the apparatus is $834,879, with additional costs that include a pump heater, heat pan, lettering and shelving. Catrambone said negotiations for the costs would be finalized this week not to exceed $885,879.
Additionally, the city would have the opportunity to recoup some of those costs, as Catrambone said the department was coordinating with Brindlee Mountain Fire Apparatus on the purchase of the damaged aerial. If the aerial can be fixed, the company proposed a purchase plan of $225,000 to $250,000. Another option, he said, would be for the department to sell it themselves through a broker.
Commissioner Deanette Piesik made a motion to declare the situation an emergency, with City Attorney Jordan Evert confirming that the city was able to declare the issue an emergency in order to purchase the equipment without having to seek bids. The commission voted unanimously to approve the purchase.