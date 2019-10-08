Williston's city administrator says despite rumors circulating online, the Williston Basin International Airport is still scheduled to open on Oct. 10.
Rumors have been circulating for the past week regarding the new airport, with social media abuzz with talk that the airport is not completed and that work is not finalized to allow aircraft to land at the site. This, despite repeated insistence from city and airport officials that XWA is ready to accept passengers when the first flight lands on Thursday morning.
The airport has been a hotbed of activity for the last few days, with the facility opening up for the media on Oct. 3, the official ribbon cutting on Oct. 4 and the open house for the community on Oct. 5.
The Williston Herald reached out to the city regarding the online comments and was given the following statement from City Administrator David Tuan.
"It is always disheartening to hear there are those out there who doubt a community's ability to achieve great things," Tuan wrote. "Over 100 contractors and companies came together over the past three years to work on XWA and I like to think there is a legacy in this project for each of them. This Saturday, Community Day, was truly a wonderful opportunity to celebrate their efforts and show gratitude for their contributions. The thousands who came to experience the terminal and run on the runway hopefully realized the vision for air service this region deserves. And while crews are still hard at work finishing all the final details, we remain committed to opening on October 10th."
With snow forecast this week, Tuan was asked if there might be anything that could prevent the airport from opening as scheduled.
"I suppose anything could happen," he responded. "We're expecting snow and a massive dump could shut everything down. At this point, we still plan to open on Thursday."