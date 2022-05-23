The CDC and J. M. Smucker Co. are recalling select Jif® peanut butter products sold in the U.S. due to potential Salmonella contamination.
Fourteen people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 12 states. Two people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.
The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets. Recalled products include the products below with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Lot codes are included alongside best-if-used-by date.
Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
Do not eat any recalled Jif brand peanut butter. Throw it away. Peanut butter has a very long shelf life, so be sure to check any Jif peanut butter you have at home to make sure it has not been recalled.
Be sure to wash surfaces and containers that may have touched the recalled peanut butter using hot, soapy water.
Call your local healthcare provider if you have one or more of these symptoms after eating recalled peanut butter:
Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
Bloody diarrhea
So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
Signs of dehydration, such as:
Not peeing much
Dry mouth and throat
Feeling dizzy when standing up
Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM ET.
This recall is being conducted in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.