Even during the pandemic, here are many ways to get assistance with child passenger safety needs from a certified child passenger safety technician while limiting face-to-face interactions.
Individuals can:
- Receive live assistance from a car seat manufacturer specialist (also a CPST). Visit jpma.org/page/carseathelp to find the manufacturer of your car seat.
- Connect virtually with a certified CPST through Zoom, Facetime, Teams or other electronic connections.
- Receive help from a certified CPST over the phone.
- If needed, meet face to face with a certified CPST who follows COVID-19 prevention measures. The caregiver and the CPST must wear a face mask while the CPST coaches the caregiver curbside on how to use the car seat.
There are websites available to help find a certified CPST. Two of them include nhtsa.gov/equipment/car-seats-and-booster-seats (scroll down to Car Seat Inspection) and cert.safekids.org (select Find a Tech)
For additional information on child passenger safety, visit thealth.nd.gov/north-dakota-child-passenger-safety.