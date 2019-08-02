FARGO — A national hotline received fewer calls last year from North Dakota regarding human trafficking cases compared to 2017, bucking an upward trend reported for the U.S. as a whole.
The National Human Trafficking Hotline was contacted 50 times and handled 14 cases last year in North Dakota, according to numbers released Tuesday, July 30, by Polaris, a nonprofit focused on ending modern-day slavery.
That’s down from 61 contacts and 24 cases in 2017, according to the Polaris report. Minnesota reported 314 contacts and 120 cases in 2018, up from the 298 contacts and 77 cases reported the prior year.
A map shows hotspots for human trafficking cases in the Fargo area and some areas of western and central North Dakota. In Minnesota, most of the cases are concentrated in the southern half of the state, with the exception of Duluth.
Nationwide, human trafficking cases reported through the hotline jumped 25% in 2018, according to the report. The nearly 11,000 cases reported last year were the most since the hotline was set up in 2007, Polaris said. More than 23,000 survivors and nearly 5,900 potential traffickers were identified last year, according to a news release.
In total, the hotline has been involved in nearly 52,000 cases nationwide and has made more than 229,000 contacts since 2007, the report said. In the same time period, Minnesota had 512 cases and 2,251 contacts, while North Dakota reported 122 cases and 471 contacts.
California had the most cases with 1,656. Minnesota ranked 28th and North Dakota was 47th.
Female and adult victims typically outnumbered male and underage victims, respectively, in the cases from North Dakota, Minnesota and around the country. Nationally, 85% of the victims were female, and roughly five out of seven were adults, according to last year’s figures. The number of U.S. citizens and foreign victims was split.