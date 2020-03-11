Williston Police Chief David Peterson shared the department's 2019 annual report with the Williston City Commission, highlighting the hard work the city's First Responders have done over the last year.
City Commissioners applauded Peterson and the department, sharing their appreciation on behalf of the community and congratulating Peterson and his officers for their dedication to keeping the community safe.
"I think it's a spectacular in our community when you see kids waving at police officers when they're crossing the street,"Commissioner Deanette Piesik told Peterson. "Just the feeling I think this community has about the police department, that they're there to help, they're not the enemy. I think you guys have really done a good job of making the community feel safe and we all appreciate it."
Commissioner Brad Bekkedahl piggybacked on Piesik's comments, thanking Peterson not only for his department's service to the community, but also acknowledging the number of officers active within the North Dakota National Guard.
"I was in Minot this last weekend on drill, and the 818th from Williston was there and I saw several of your officers involved in that unit, it was very good to see." Bekkedahl said.
36,633: Calls for service in 2019, up from 34,504 from 2018.
1,768: Total arrests made for 2019, up from 1,654 arrests in 2018.
248: Number of DUI arrests on 2019, up from 212 in 2018, but traffic citations themselves were down by 793 from 2018, totaling 5,023 in 2019.
1,239: Total of traffic accident citations issued in 2019, down from 1,264 in 2018.
663: Number of animals in the pound, up from 605 in 2018. That includes 374 dogs and 289 cats.
244: Drug arrests made in 2019, up from 229 in 2018.
147: Total arrests made by the Northwest Narcotics Task Force in 2019, which include 82 felony arrests and 32 misdemeanor arrests.
217: Number of cases to date in 2019 from the Northwest Narcotics Task Force
69- Total search warrants to date from the Task Force
$1,125,234- Total approximate value of drugs seized by Task Force, which includes 6.5 pounds of meth, 99.2 pounds of marijuana and 3 pounds of heroin.
Peterson lauded the number of drug arrests made, telling the commission that it shows the department's commitment to curbing the community's drug problem.
"That's one statistic that I'd like to point out in a positive," Peterson said. "Those numbers are trending in a direction I like to see."
$898,138.54: Amount of fines collected by the municipal court in 2019, up by $7,555.94 from 2018.
900: Number of program hours presented by the department. Those programs reached 7,325 people in 2019, down from 7,995 in 2018.
The annual report will be available on the City of Williston website at www.cityofwilliston.com.