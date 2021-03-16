Williston Police Chief David Peterson shared the department’s 2020 annual report with the Williston City Commission, showcasing the work the city’s First Responders have done, amidst the backdrop of a global pandemic.
39,078: Calls for service in 2020, up from 36,663 from 2019.
1,542: Total arrests made for 2019, down from 1,768 arrests in 2019.
165: Number of DUI arrests on 2020, down from 248 in 2019, but traffic citations themselves were down by 1,454 from 2019, totaling 3,569 in 2020.
707: Total of traffic accident citations issued in 2020, down from 1,239 in 2020.
593: Number of animals in the pound, down from 663 in 2018. That includes 334 dogs and 259 cats.
244: Drug arrests made in 2019, up from 229 in 2018.
145: Total arrests made by the Northwest Narcotics Task Force in 202-, which include 93 felony arrests and 23 misdemeanor arrests.
179: Number of cases to date in 2020 from the Northwest Narcotics Task Force
31: Total search warrants to date from the Task Force
$551,668: Total approximate value of drugs seized by Task Force, which includes around four pounds of meth, 17.5 pounds of marijuana and 1 pound or less of heroin and cocaine.
$850,808.46: Amount of fines collected by the municipal court in 2020, down by $47,330.08 from 2019.
197: Number of program hours presented by the department. Those programs reached 4,620 people in 2020, down from 7,325 in 2019.
The annual report will be available on the City of Williston website at www.cityofwilliston.com.