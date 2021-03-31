PORTAL — U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Grand Forks Sector arrested two Romanian nationals after they illegally entered the United States in a vehicle at a closed Port of Entry on March 26.
At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 26, Agents assigned to the Portal Station were notified that a vehicle had illegally entered the United States at the Ambrose Port of Entry, which was closed. Agents responded and stopped the vehicle just south of the port of entry.
Upon questioning the occupants, it was determined that they were both citizens of Romania and that they had just crossed the international border from Canada without admission or parole.
“Our agents’ quick response resulted in this arrest,” said Chief Patrol Agent of Grand Forks Sector Anthony S. Good. “Our agents remain vigilant at all times to ensure border security.”
Both subjects were transported to the Portal, ND Border Patrol Station for further processing. They were ordered removed from the United States and returned to Canada on March 27.