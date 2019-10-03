The man arrested early Tuesday morning and accused of stabbing someone to death at a Williston apartment complex was already wanted by police before that incident.
Rasul Jamal Ali Shaw Jr., 24, was arrested early on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and charged with a class AA felony count of murder in the death of 25-year-old Ricky Waitman. When he was arrested Shaw also had an outstanding warrant for a class C felony charge of terrorizing.
In that incident, Shaw was accused of threatening former coworkers of his girlfriend. Police said he followed one of his girlfriend's former coworkers to the Safari Fuels gas station in Williston on Aug. 7 and threatened the man.
A warrant for Shaw's arrest was issued Sept. 10 and he was arrested on the terrorizing charge early Tuesday morning, at the same time police accused him of killing Waitman.
Bond for Shaw was set at $1 million on both charges at a bond hearing Thursday, Oct. 3. Michael Kuna, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, asked for the amount, saying he believed Shaw was both a flight risk and a danger to the public.
"The defendant's behavior seems to be escalating seriously," Kuna told Northwest District Judge Kirsten Sjue.
He argued that weeks before the stabbing, Shaw was accused of threatening to kill multiple people, and that there were multiple witnesses to the attack.
Police and prosecutors said Shaw and Waitman were spending time together on Monday, Sept. 30, but that during the evening, Shaw started yelling for Waitman from the hallway of an apartment complex.
Witnesses told police they heard sounds after Waitman went out to talk with Shaw, then they saw Shaw stabbing Waitman, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
Waitman was pronounced dead after police responded to a call around midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Shaw, who appeared from the Williams County jail via interactive video, said little during the hearing.
Sjue set bond in both cases at $1 million.
"I think the state's request is appropriate," she said.
Shaw has a preliminary hearing scheduled on both charges for Oct. 30.