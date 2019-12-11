A 17-year-old accused of murder was lured into an alley and acted in self-defense, his attorney told a court Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Kevin Chapman said his client, Ian Zachary Laboyd, was convinced to meet someone in a dark alley using a drug deal as a pretext, but that a group of people planned to attack him. Laboyd has been charged with murder, a class AA felony, attempted murder, a class A felony, delivery of a controlled substance, a class A felony, possession of stolen property and tampering with physical evidence, both class C felonies.
Northwest District Judge Benjamen Johnson ordered him held on $1 million bond.
Laboyd is accused of killing Matthew York, 19, in the alley behind Cashwise on the evening of Nov. 10. He's also accused of wounding 19-year-old Parker Haider.
Kelly Dillon, an assistant attorney general handling the prosecution, asked Johnson to set Laboyd's bond at $1 million. She said Laboyd went to the alley for a drug transaction and was carrying a stolen handgun.
Dillon said surveillance video shows Laboyd fleeing the scene after the shooting. Surveillance video from earlier in the day also showed him selling drugs.
"It's the state's position that Mr. Laboyd is a danger to the community," she said.
Chapman, however, claimed the prosecution wasn't telling the whole story. Rather, he said, four young men — all over 18 — lured Laboyd to the alley to attack him. York believed Laboyd had stolen LSD from him.
"It was set up this way because Matthew York, the deceased, had a problem with Ian," Chapman said.
In fact, he said, the drug deal was a ruse.
'Their only intention was to inflict serious bodily harm on Ian," he said.
Chapman said the prosecution hadn't mentioned that a .45-caliber pistol was found at the scene and said at least one gunshot hasn't been accounted for.
Chapman asked for bond to be set between $50,000 and $100,000 and said Laboyd would be willing to use GPS monitoring or report to law enforcement daily.
Dillion told Johnson that there was a handgun found in York's car, but that there was no evidence it was used during the deadly encounter.
"This defendant was conducting drug transactions while armed, so he represents a danger to the community," she said.
Laboyd is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Jan. 8.