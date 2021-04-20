A 39-year-old man was ordered held on $100,000 bond after police said they found dozens of prescription pills after he fled from a traffic stop.
Jeremiah Lavallie was charged Monday, April 19, with one class B felony count each of possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver, two class C felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony count of fleeing from a felony arrest and a class A misdemeanor count of giving false information to law enforcement.
Police stopped the car Lavallie was driving around 12:20 a.m. Friday morning on U.S. Highway 85 near 36th Street Northwest, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Lavallie gave the deputy who stopped him a false name and drove off when the deputy told him to get out of the car.
The deputy gave chase, and a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper was able to cause Lavallie to lose control of the car and arrest him, court records indicate. A search of Lavallie’s car turned up more than 130 pills police suspect contained oxycodone and fentanyl, as well as 10 grams of heroin.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for May 13.