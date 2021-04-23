A judge has set a new bond in the case of a former teacher whose convictions for sexual assault were overturned.
Everest Moore, 31, is facing eight class A felony charges of gross sexual imposition. His bond was set Friday, April 23, at $100,000.
Moore taught gym and technology classes at St. Joseph Catholic School in Williston. He was arrested in March 2018 and accused of molesting several students, and more accusers were added over the course of several months.
In September 2019, Moore was convicted of all eight counts of gross sexual imposition after a trial lasting nearly a week. He was sentenced in February 2020 to serve 10 years in prison.
The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled in March that Moore deserved a new trial because the judge in the case improperly closed the courtroom during parts of jury selection and other moments in the trial.
The Attorney General’s Office filed a petition to have the case reconsidered, but that was rejected.
During the hearing Friday, Britta Demello Rice, assistant attorney general prosecuting the case, asked for bond to be set at $150,000. The only main difference between the case now and when Moore was first arrested was that Moore has served time in prison, she said.
“That makes him more of a flight risk than previously,” she said.
Scott Diamond, who represented Moore at the hearing, said he thought 10% of the original bond, or $7,000, would be appropriate.
“Frankly I’m a little surprised the state is requesting more,” Diamond said.
Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad set bond at $100,000 and ordered that Moore can’t have contact with St. Joseph Catholic School or the church, can’t go near any local schools or the Williston ARC and can’t have contact with anyone under 18 except his own children.
No date has been set for Moore’s next court appearance.