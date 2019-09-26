A judge kept the bond at $1 million for a man facing charges stemming from a fatal hit-and-run in July.
Steven Charles Rademacher, 42, was charged with one class AA felony count of murder on July 30. On Wednesday, Sept. 25, police added five new charges — two class A felony counts of attempted murder and three class C felony counts of terrorizing.
Michael Kuna, assistant state's attorney for Williams County, asked for bond to be set at $1.5 million.
"The state believes the defendant is not just a risk to society, but an extreme risk of society," Kuna told Northwest District Judge Paul Jacobson.
Misty Nehring, Rademacher's public defender, noted that he had been in jail for nearly 60 days and hadn't been able to post the original bond.
Jacobson agreed and kept bond at $1 million.
Rademacher is accused of running down three people in a yard in late July. One, Dyson Bastain, was killed and two others were injured.