A 27-year-old man was ordered held Friday, Aug. 23, on $200,000 bond after he was accused of molesting a 4-year-old girl.
Derick Tilley was arrested Friday and charged with one class AA felony count of gross sexual imposition.
Few details were available about the accusations against Tilley.
No affidavit of probable cause was filed in the case. Instead an investigator gave in-person testimony to a judge, who then issued an arrest warrant.
The warrant accuses Tilley of molesting a 4-year-old girl earlier this month.
During a bond hearing Friday, Kathryn Preusse, assistant state’s attorney for Williams County, asked for bond to be set at $200,000.
She said part of the reason for her request was the fact that a class AA felony carries a maximum possible penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole if Tilley were to be convicted. Also, Preusse told Northwest District Judge Benjamen Johnson that the charge carried a mandatory minimum prison sentence of five years.
The young age of the girl Tilley is accused of sexually assaulting was also a factor in the prosecution’s request.
“The state is concerned about the safety of the community,” Preusse said.
Tilley told Johnson that he was in the U.S. Army National Guard and was scheduled to report for duty in early September. Beyond that, he didn’t address the charges.
Tilley is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Sept. 18.