A man is facing multiple felony charges after police say then found more than 230 grams -- more than 8 ounces -- of cocaine during a search.
Brent Tanzy was charged Monday, March 9, with two class A felonies -- possession of more than 50 grams of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm -- as well as class C felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of more than 50 grams of cocaine and a class A misdemeanor count of possession of anabolic steroids. He was ordered held on $50,000 bond.
Agents from the Northwest Narcotics Task Force searched Tanzy's home on Friday and turned up more than 230 grams of cocaine, including 15 individual baggies packed with a total of 23 grams of the substance, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Police also found suspected testosterone, a handgun and $640 in cash.
Tanzy told police he got the cocaine from Texas and brought it to North Dakota to sell, charging documents indicate.
He is due back in court April 2 for a preliminary hearing.