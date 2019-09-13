A man who threatened jurors during his closing arguments in one case and then threatened a Williams County prosecutor in a subsequent case was sentenced Friday to an additional five years in prison.
The new sentence is to run consecutively with a sentence he is already serving, for having threatened a married woman. He told the woman in a letter that God wanted her to marry him instead and that there would be “bloody consequences” if she failed to follow God’s plan.
Nathan Madden, assistant state’s attorney for Williams County, told Judge Josh Rustad that 54-year-old Greg Boe has been continuing to find ways to get death threats out of the penitentiary, this time by labeling them as “legal mail.”
These new threats include a long list of people. “Everyone” in Williams and Morton County, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Nancy Pelosi, Kevin Cramer, John Hoeven, Joe Biden, Mike Pence, “everyone” in Washington D.C., among others.
“The defendant has made it quite plain what he intends to do if he is let out of the state penitentiary,” Madden said. “In a letter to our office that he called legal mail, he writes ‘It appears that you and the rest of your department have conspired to send me to the penitentiary thinking it will stop me from killing you and others on the hit list,’” Madden said.
That letter goes on to say, “As I have told you, I know you know what to do. Once you get me on the other side of the fence I can kill these people.”
The threats Boe continues to make are not the only concern, Madden said.
“Not only does he make threats, but when he is out on the outside, he actually moves forward with carrying those threats out,” he said.
On one of these occasions, Madden said, Boe not only purchased a pistol from a Williston business, but he purchased expensive hollow point ammunition at $40 a box. He then put both weapon and ammunition in the vehicle he uses.
“He says he’s going to kill people,” Madden said. “He buys weapons and ammunition. He mobilizes it so he can follow through on the threats.”
In Boe’s letters, he often cites religious directives for his actions. He also wrote that people should not “worry” about him if he kills the people he has threatened because there is “forgiveness” from God.
Madden said such evidence is as direct as evidence can be. He also said there has been no strong provocation to justify any of Boe’s threats.
“The state is doing its job,” Madden said.
Past history suggests that Boe’s conduct is likely to recur, Madden added. This makes him a clear and significant danger to the community.
“He has a history of ongoing harassment and threatening people that goes back about a decade,” Madden said.
For all of those reasons, the assistant state’s attorney said he had to recommend adding a five-year consecutive sentence to the time Boe is already serving.
“Adding anything less than five years as a consecutive sentence is going to unleash an individual who is a significant, credible threat, who has demonstrated his abilities to carry out his threat, and who is apparently good to go,” Madden said.
Rustad gave Boe an opportunity to make a statement, but the defendant declined.
A woman identifying herself as Boe’s sister, asked to approach the bench, but was told she would have to make her statement publicly.
She spoke to one side with Madden briefly, objecting to the attorney mentioning Boe’s past history.
“Past history is one of the factors the court is directed to look at in sentencing,” Madden said.
Rustad, in handing down Boe’s sentence, told the defendant that he agrees with the state’s position.
Not only were the sheer quantity and nature of Boe’s comments obviously likely to cause serious harm to those being threatened, Rustad pointed out, but there’s apparently been no slowing down of additional threats and comments.
“Your wish apparently is to serve out your sentence and start committing crimes when you get out,” Rustad said. “I have not seen a case quite like this before.”
The lack of any effort by Boe to mask his behavior is concerning, Rustad said.
“I do find you are a significant danger to the community,” he said.