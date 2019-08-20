DICKINSON — Just before 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, the body of Nicole E. Hanson, 46, was discovered in an evergreen tree row on the Dickinson State University property.
According to Marie Moe, DSU’s vice president of university relations, law enforcement arrived on scene shortly after receiving a phone call from a member of the DSU community who found the body. Officials asked for the university’s assistance directing traffic, and they blocked a section of the road leading to the Wienbergen parking lot.
A DSU student at the scene stated that one of the university’s football players found the body following practice and notified the university. Dickinson Police Department detectives found no obvious signs of foul play and no nefarious indicators, according to Dickinson Police Captain Joe Cianni.
“The cause of death has not been officially confirmed, however some writings and other items found with the body indicate the death was likely self-determined by the victim,” Cianni said.