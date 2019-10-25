BISMARCK — The former treasurer of a charitable group that helps area children in need is accused of embezzling $10,000 over nearly three years.
Bismarck police arrested Kathryn Artlip, 51, Wednesday, Oct. 23, for allegedly stealing from Bisman Stiletto, a social services group made up of area businesswomen.
She was charged Thursday with theft of property, a felony that carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in prison.
Bisman Stiletto in a Facebook post Wednesday said the group learned in August that its bank account had been closed since May, the month Artlip had been fired as treasurer.
“After a review with the bank, we discovered we potentially had a theft concern and needed to report the issue to local police,” the post said.
The group did so in September.
A third-party accountant who conducted an audit found unauthorized “cash withdrawals, purchases using the organization’s debit card, as well as ATM withdrawals” between 2016 and 2019, according to a police affidavit.
Artlip turned herself in Wednesday and allegedly admitted to embezzling, according to police.
“Artlip stated that she had full access to the accounts with no supervision, and as such she had made cash withdrawals, as well as used the company credit/debit card for purchases,” police Detective Lane Masters said in an affidavit. He did not say what happened to the money.
Artlip did not respond to a request for comment.
Bisman Stiletto was founded in 2012. It’s known for Stiletto Races on Independence Day, where runners compete in a 100-yard dash in stilettos.
The group has organized shoe and coat drives for area children, given Christmas presents to children living in the Pride Manchester House treatment facility and mentored children at Charles Hall Youth Services, according to its website. Its members also have brought Easter baskets for children living in the now-closed Ruth Meiers Hospitality House.
Bisman Stiletto founder Melissa Hammond said the loss of the money will impact the group’s service projects.
“We host Hope Manor every single year, we sponsor their Christmas. Unless something comes through, that’s not a possibility this year,” she said.
Hammond said the group has visited Pride Manchester House annually for the past five years and been able to give “at least four to five gifts” for each child.
“We are not going to be able to show up with $100 worth of gifts for every kid. And that sucks,” she said.
Artlip also faces a felony charge in Cass County for allegedly issuing about $2,500 in bad checks at the Scheels sporting goods store.
“The whole things makes me sad,” Hammond said. “She was our friend, and, you know, it’s just disappointing.”