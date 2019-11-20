BISMARCK — A Belcourt man will appear in federal court this week after thousands of exploitative photos of minors were found on his laptop.
Dennis Lee Dauphinais, 43, faces charges of sexual exploitation of children and receipt of materials involving the sexual exploitation of minors. According to an affidavit for his arrest, Dauphinais' wife reported to the Burleigh County Sheriff's Office that she had found a thumb drive in her home containing child pornography in March 2018. After executing a search warrant for the thumb drive and other electronic devices belonging to Dauphinais, officers found several images and videos depicting child pornography.
He was charged with two counts of possession of certain materials prohibited in Burleigh County District Court and is scheduled for sentencing in that case on Dec. 2.
Several more exploitative images of minors were uploaded between June and September 2019 using IP addresses associated with Dauphinais' devices, and a federal search warrant of his Belcourt residence was executed Nov. 13. During the execution of the search warrant, more than 15 images containing child pornography were found on his cellphone, which Dauphinais admitted to viewing within the previous two weeks.
Dauphinais is being held at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center and will appear for his preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 20, before Magistrate Judge Alice Senechal in federal court in Fargo.