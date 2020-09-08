Authorities have released the name of a 13-year-old boy reported missing Saturday, Sept. 5 after swimming in the Yellowstone River.
The Richland County Sheriff's Office identified the 13-year-old male as Ira David Lawrence of Watford City.
Richland County Under Sheriff Bob Burnison said Lawrence was with a group of people who were swimming in the river, about a quarter-to-half mile south of the boat access point at Richland Park.
Burnison said the group reportedly saw Lawrence at one point, and moments later, the group lost sight of him.
Richland Park is being used as the headquarters for the search operation because it is believed to be the area with the best chance to find Lawrence, Burnison said.
