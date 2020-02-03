Lawyers for a 17-year-old who has been charged with murder and multiple other felonies are saying the teen can't get a fair trial in Williams County.
Ian Laboyd is accused of shooting two people, killing 19-year-old Matthew York and wounding 19-year-old Parker Haider in November. He was arrested hours after the shooting and in December was charged with murder, a class AA felony, attempted murder, a class A felony, delivery of a controlled substance, a class A felony, possession of stolen property and tampering with physical evidence, both class C felonies.
Kevin Chapman, one of Laboyd's defense attorneys, filed a motion in January asking for Laboyd's trial, which is currently scheduled for April, to be moved out of Williams County. Chapman claimed Laboyd will be unable to get a fair trial, citing media coverage and a petition created shortly after York's death demanding Laboyd be tried as an adult.
That petition had no effect, because under North Dakota law, a 17-year-old accused of murder automatically is tried as an adult.
In his motion, Chapman cited multiple online comments from news stories and the petition that either asserted Laboyd's guilt or suggested a punishment for him.
"The jury pool in Williams County is already tainted as shown by the viciousness of the comments made about Mr. Laboyd," Chapman wrote. "People have already made up their mind that they believe he is guilty of this offense, some have determined he deserves life in prison, and others still have gone so far as to state he should be executed or murdered. The emotions of this case have gotten to a point that it is impossible for him to receive a fair trial in Williams County, and the evidence available at this time supports that position."
Chapman said that media coverage in the case also included information that wouldn't be allowed during the trial, something that could further prejudice the jury.
"Simply put this is not a normal situation, and there are sufficient grounds to move this trial before we get to voir dire," he wrote. "Court resources are valuable and scarce and so there is no point in setting aside a two week trial in Williams County only to begin and then have to reassign to a different county. Also, with the speedy trial demand, there isn't sufficient time to do so. It has been shown that Mr. Laboyd cannot and will not receive a fair trial in Williams County and in the interest of fairness to him and ensuring he receives a fair trial this case should be moved now rather than waiting."
Kelly Dillon, the assistant attorney general prosecuting the case, argued the proper move would be to wait until lawyers have the chance to question potential jurors.
"Even where prejudice to the defendant appears so obvious as to require a change of venue, the appropriate course for the trial court to take is to wait until voir dire to determine whether it is possible to select a fair and impartial jury," Dillon wrote, citing ther 2010 North Dakota Supreme Court case State v. Stridiron. "The Stridiron case involved not just media coverage of the crime and proceedings, but also actions by the victim's family in initiating a 'justice' petition, and online commentary on news accounts. The Supreme Court affirmed the trial court's denial of the defendant's motion for change of venue, citing the use of pretrial juror questionnaires and follow-up individual voir dire at trial to determine any bias or prejudice of prospective jurors."
Dillon also argued that at least some of the potentially inadmissible evidence Chapman referred to was drawn out by defense questions at a preliminary hearing.
Regarding the comments Chapman wrote showed prejudice against his client, Dillon said many were actually more general.
"These comments were more about youth committing crimes and being tried as adults generally, rather than specific to this case," Dillon wrote. "Regardless of where this case is venued, similar attitudes and opinions will be found. There is no evidence before the Court that any of those persons who posted comments are eligible to serve as jurors in Williams County. They may reside in other counties or states or not be old enough to serve."
She suggested sending out jury questionnaires soon to determine whether a jury can be seated in Williams County.
A status conference on the case is scheduled for Feb. 12 and a hearing on the request for a change of venue is set for Feb. 26.