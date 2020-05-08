Death almost universally leaves grief in its wake, but when death is unexpected, when it comes at the hands of another person, the effect is magnified.
On Thursday, May 7, at the sentencing of Samuel Hamilton, the grief felt by the family and friends of teenager Alexis Meduna was at the heart of everything. Alexis, a student at Williston High School, was killed when the Jeep she was riding in was hit by the pickup Hamilton was driving.
Hamilton, 28, was speeding and his blood alcohol content was almost twice the legal limit. He was charged with a class A felony count of criminal vehicular homicide. He pleaded guilty to the charge in February and nearly three months later, dozens gathered to tell Northwest District Judge Kirsten Sjue how Alexis' death — and Hamilton's actions on April 7, 2019 — had affected them.
Suzanne Nygaard, the mother of one of Alexis' close friends, spoke of how the death had hurt her daughter, who had been nearly inseparable with Alexis since sixth grade. Nygaard, too, was close with her, thinking of her almost as another daughter. She said Hamilton's drinking and driving had been the reason Alexis died and asked for the maximum sentence.
Under most circumstances, Hamilton would have faced a maximum of 20 years in prison. But because of a criminal record stretching back to when he was 18, prosecutors asked to have Hamilton declared a habitual offender. Under North Dakota law, that requires someone be convicted of two previous felonies.
Hamilton and his defense attorney didn't contest the designation, which made the maximum possible sentence life in prison.
Dawn Hustad, Alexis' mother, spoke openly of how her life changed with her daughter's death. Alexis was taken to Trinity Hospital in Minot after the crash and doctors said she'd suffered brain damage too severe to survive. Hustad told Sjue how she'd had to call family and friends, including their pastor, to come to Minot from Williston to say goodbye to Alexis.
After doctors declared Alexis dead, nurses moved to take her to the morgue and Hustad said she couldn't handle that idea.
"How can I leave my baby?" Hustad said she asked. "She needs me. If she can't come home with me, I need to go with her to heaven."
She spoke of having to decide where Alexis would be buried and what the funeral service would be like. Eventually, she said, she and her husband bought grave plots on one side of where Alexis was to be buried and Alexis' father bought the plot on the other side.
After the funeral, she said, she didn't want to leave the cemetery.
"I felt like I should sleep right by there with her at night," Hustad said.
She told Sjue and Hamilton that she didn't expect to ever feel the same as she did before her daughter's death.
"It will be an ongoing struggle until the day I'm buried beside my baby," she said.
She told Hamilton she hoped his life was changed forever, as well. She also said that while Alexis' life was ended, his was not.
"I truly hope you turn your life around while you're incarcerated," she told him.
Kris Meduna, Alexis' father, said when his daughter was killed it felt like part of him was taken as well. He told Hamilton that he could have prevented what happened, and he was the only one who could have done so.
"The amount of time you will serve will never be enough for me," he said.
Del La Mar Schwartzenberger, Alexis' maternal grandmother, told Sjue that Hamilton had caused the crash and he needed to be punished.
"(Hamilton) made a choice to drink and drive over the legal limit, so it was not an accident, it was a choice," she said. "He needs to be locked up for 30 to 40 years so we can try to be sure he can't do this to another person."
Chuck Meduna, Alexis' paternal grandfather, told Hamilton that he believed in forgiveness, but what Hamilton had done tested that belief.
"I do know that no matter what punishment we get, we will never get our granddaughter back," he said.
Alexis was a passenger in a Jeep, and the teenage driver of the Jeep was seriously injured in the crash. The boy's father attended the hearing and angrily confronted Hamilton from the stand.
He asked if Hamilton remembered him, and said the last time they had seen each other was the night of the crash. That night, while his son was in pain, Hamilton yelled for someone to make the teen be quiet.
Hamilton said he remembered part of the incident and apologized.
The boy's father said he would have preferred Hamilton be charged with murder.
"I wish you only ill, and God hold me accountable," he said before leaving the stand.
Alexis' family and friends were not the only ones to speak of the pain they were going through.
Bruce Hamilton, Samuel Hamilton's father, testified he couldn't imagine what Alexis' family was going through. He'd wanted to reach out to them but knew he couldn't say or do anything that would ease their suffering.
Bruce Hamilton was struck by what Dawn Hustad, Alexis' mother, had said.
"I as well would gladly offer my own life to bring her daughter back," he said.
After Bruce Hamilton's testimony, Nathan Madden, questioned him about his son's actions on the night of the crash. Erich Grant, Samuel Hamilton's defense attorney, objected, and Sjue stepped in.
She told Madden that she would give him some latitude, since Bruce Hamilton had testified under oath instead of simply giving a statement. But, she added, she was already aware of the facts of the case.
"Mr. Hamilton is a grieving father also," Sjue told Madden. "It's a different kind of grief."
Madden resumed questioning him, asking about his claim that his son had been going through drug abuse treatment. Sjue broke in again.
"You're cross examining him about his son's actions," she said.
"I want to establish why he believes these actions were taken," Madden told her, but said he would stop questioning if the judge wanted that.
Instead, Sjue said the hearing was very emotional and suggested a short recess.
When the hearing resumed, other members of Samuel Hamilton's family spoke. His mother, one of his brothers and his sister all apologized to the family and friends of Alexis while telling Sjue they believed he could change his life for the better.
Hamilton himself was the last to address Sjue. He spoke for just a moment, saying he didn't want to put Alexis' family and friends through the pain of having to listen to him for a long time. He said he was disgusted with himself and asked Sjue to sentence him to whatever she thought he deserved.
Sjue, before passing sentence, spoke about what she was facing.
"This is one of those moments as a judge where I am very humbled by the task assigned to me," she said. So much pain, so much grief, so much loss, and I'm supposed to somehow make sense of all that."
But, she said, the law is not based on emotion. The law can't give the family what would actually help, though.
"True justice in this case would be for Alexis to be back her with all of you," she said. "Were that within my power, I would grant it."