Williston police arrested two people in separate incidents involving gunfire on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Shortly after midnight on Saturday, police were called to a home in the 200 block of 20th Street East in Williston for a report of six shots fired in an occupied home, according to a news release from the Williston Police Department. The Northwest Negotiations Team and the Williams County SWAT Team were called and 30-year-old Dakota Chase Ross was arrested.
Police said no one was injured in the incident and formal charges were pending with the Williams County State's Attorney's Office.
Around noon on Saturday, officers were called to the 2300 block of 17th Avenue West for a report of gunfire. They found a vehicle with multiple bullet holes and arrested 32-year-old Devon Agnes Richard in connection with the incident.
Formal charges against Richard were pending Monday with the Williams County State's Attorney's Office.