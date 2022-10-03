A suspect who fled the scene when police arrived to investigate a domestic violence report on Sept. 29 is still at large. The Williston Police Department and Williams County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect.
Leonard Barton Higdon, Jr. has been identified as a suspect by police who responded to a domestic violence report at approximately 3:40 a.m. on Sept. 29 at the 2400 block of 37th Place. Two females have been identified as victims during the investigation, but their identities are not being released at this time.
Higdon fled the scene when police arrived and was then involved in a multi-agency vehicle pursuit. Higdon’s vehicle was recovered north of Williston in the 5900 block of Highway 85. Police say that Higdon fled on foot from his vehicle, and he is yet to be located.
The police department and sheriff’s office identified a possible location of Higdon in rural Williams County, but after involving the Williams County SWAT team to execute a search warrant, Higdon has still not been found.
Authorities believe that Higdon is armed and dangerous but is asking the public to come forward with any information regarding a possible location of Higdon. Police are asking that they be contacted immediately if Higdon is spotted, and he should not be approached.
Higdon is registered as a sex offender based on his convictions under Georgia law for statutory rape of a 13-year-old child in 1996 and sexual battery of a child under age 16 in 2006.