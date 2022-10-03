Leonard Barton Higdon, Jr.
Williston Police Department

A suspect who fled the scene when police arrived to investigate a domestic violence report on Sept. 29 is still at large. The Williston Police Department and Williams County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect.

Leonard Barton Higdon, Jr. has been identified as a suspect by police who responded to a domestic violence report at approximately 3:40 a.m. on Sept. 29 at the 2400 block of 37th Place. Two females have been identified as victims during the investigation, but their identities are not being released at this time.



