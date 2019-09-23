Opening arguments are set to begin Tuesday, Sept. 24, in the trial of a former teacher at a Williston Catholic school accused of sexually assaulting multiple students.
Everest Moore was originally arrested in March 2018 and charged with three class A felony counts of gross sexual imposition after he was accused of inappropriately touching students he taught at St. Joseph Catholic School in Williston. Five more charges were filed in the following months.
Moore's defense attorneys requested a change of venue in late August, but Northwest District Judge Josh Rustad, who is hearing the case, denied that request earlier this month. A request to delay the trial after prosecutors turned over new evidence was also denied.
Police and prosecutors claim that Moore molested eight students over the course of several years.
Jury selection for the trial, which is scheduled to last two weeks, took most of Monday.