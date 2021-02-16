A 66-year-old man was struck and killed by another driver Monday, Feb. 15, while trying to collect items that had fallen out of the bed of his pickup truck onto the highway.
The fatal incident happened on U.S. Highway 85 at mile marker 140, about five miles south of Watford City, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. William Thinnes, a 66-year-old Watford City man, was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram south on Highway 85 around 6:45 p.m. Monday when items he had in the pickup bed flew out and scattered across the road.
Thinnes turned around and parked his truck facing north in the median. After the man got out to collect his belongings, he was struck and by a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 40-year-old Jonathan Binstock, of Dickinson, police said.
Thinnes sustained fatal injuries in the crash. Binstock was not injured. The crash is still being investigated, police said.