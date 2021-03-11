A 65-year-old man is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a preteen girl.
Terry Johnson, of Alamo, was charged Wednesday, March 10, with a class AA felony count of continuous sexual abuse of a child. A bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
On March 4, a young girl told interviewers that Johnson had touched her genitals on several occasions and she had touched his, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. The girl was able to describe several sexual encounters.
Johnson has a preliminary hearing on the charge scheduled for April 7.