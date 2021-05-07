A 52-year-old man will spend five years on probation after admitting sexual contact with a young girl.
Theodore Slater Jr. was sentenced Friday, May 7, to three years in prison, with all but the time he has already served suspended. He’ll have to register as a sex offender and complete psychological treatment as part of the plea agreement.
Slater pleaded guilty in January to one class A felony count of gross sexual imposition. Another identical count was dismissed.
He was originally charged in April 2019 and accused of sexually assaulting a girl on two occasions, once when she was 8 and once when she was 9, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
Nathan Madden, assistant state’s attorney for Williams County, explained there were problems with the way a previous attorney handled the case.
“Attorney (Michael) Kuna engaged in interview tactics and techniques that were not appropriate,” Madden said.
Kuna discussed the case with the girl’s mother in front of the girl and asked questions that meant a second forensic interview wouldn’t have been useable, Madden said. The plea deal means the girl Slater is accused of assaulting wouldn’t have to testify but Slater would still be held accountable.
“This is an opportunity to get some supervision and treatment for Mr. Slater and to get eyes on him,” Madden told Northwest District Judge Kirsten Sjue. The probation means if Slater re-offends or doesn’t comply with treatment, he could face up to 20 years in prison, Madden pointed out.
Kathleen Coleman, Slater’s defense attorney, said the agreement would mean Slater is supervised for several years. The presentence investigation the judge ordered recommended treatment.
“Ted has indicated, of course, he’ll participate,” Coleman told Sjue.
Sjue accepted the agreement and sentenced Slater to start probation Friday.
“It’s apparent to me there are a lot of different considerations that went into this plea agreement,” she said.