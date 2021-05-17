A 28-year-old man was ordered held on $10,000 bond after being accused of sexually assaulting a young girl.
Jahkota Johnson was charged Thursday, May 13, with a class A felony count of gross sexual imposition.
Johnson was arrested after police interviewed a girl who told them Johnson had performed sex acts on her and coerced her into using sex toys on approximately a dozen occasions, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
After investigators started looking into the case, they found the assaults happened between March and December 2020, charging documents indicate.
Johnson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 9.