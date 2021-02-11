A 45-year-old Williston man has been indicted in U.S. District Court on charges of receipt and possession of images depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor.
An indictment charging Damien Breding was unsealed Thursday, Feb. 11, alleging that between August 2019 and April 2020, Breding communicated with someone traveling to locations in Africa to engage in sexual acts and contacts with a minor.
Investigators found Breding in possession of images depicting the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a news release announcing the charges. Breding was also communicating with a minor who was shown in sexually explicit images Breding had.
“Sexual predators exploit technology to victimize children, and often share the photographic evidence of their heinous crimes,” said United States Attorney Drew Wrigley, “these allegations will be pursued vigorously so that justice can be secured for these victims.”
Breding has entered not guilty plea and a trial has been scheduled for April 19, 2021. He has a prior conviction and as a result, if convicted on this offense he could receive a 10 year minimum sentence to 40 year maximum federal prison sentence.