A 36-year-old man is facing three felony charges after police say he paid a 16-year-old girl for sexual encounters and explicit images and videos.
Patrick Wiese was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 16, and charged with promoting or directing an obscene sexual performance by a minor and patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity, both class A felonies, and possession of certain materials prohibited, a class C felony. He was ordered held on $50,000 bond.
The girl told police that she had multiple discussions with Wiese about paid sexual encounters and that he had paid her for explicit photos and videos, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. The pair chatted and she sent images to him using Snapchat.
The two discuss the cost for photos and video, with Wiese offering $100 for three photos and video of the girl masturbating, court records state. They also discuss the cost of sexual encounters, eventually settling on $150 for two times per week.
On another occasion, the girl asked Wiese for more money for photos, charging documents indicate.
“Wiese asks if there really are six images coming, and asks how much,” investigators wrote in the probable cause affidavit. “That Doe I indicates 80 in addition to the previous $100.00 and Wiese agrees.”
Wiese has pleaded not guilty and waived a preliminary hearing. A trial on the charges is scheduled for June 21.