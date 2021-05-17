A 34-year-old man is facing a class AA felony after police say he sexually assaulted a pre-teen girl in January 2019.
Daniel Gertcher was arrested Monday, May 17 and charged with a class AA felony count of gross sexual imposition. A bond hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon.
In January 2019, Gertcher, who was alone with the girl he’s accused of assaulting, removed some of the girl’s clothing, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. He then performed a sex act on her.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 16.