A man on a motorcycle was killed Thursday, Sept. 17, when he struck a pickup truck, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The man, who police said was 34, was on a 2006 Kawasaki Ninja and was heading west on 34th Street West around 10:20 p.m. Thursday. He has not been named, pending notification of his family.
He disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of 34th Street West and First Avenue West, police said. His bike struck the rear side of a 2008 GMC Yukon driven by a 30-year-old woman and with a 23-year-old woman as a passenger.
The man, who officers said was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.