A 33-year-old man was arrested Friday, March 12, and accused of assaulting a police officer.
Xavier Castro was charged with class C felony counts of simple assault on a peace officers and resisting arrest. Officers contacted Castro shortly before 9 p.m. Friday when the manager at a bar called police to report Castro was causing a disturbance.
Officers tried to find where Castro was staying but weren’t able to, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court.
Castro was seated in the back seat of a patrol car but refused to move his legs inside the vehicle and kicked an officer who was talking to him, court records indicate. When police took Castro to the hospital for a medical exam, Castro tried to throw himself from a wheelchair, as well.
Castro is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing April 14.